Criminal Practice – Threatening to Kill a Court Officer – Constitutional – Freedom of Speech – 'True Threat' – Facebook Rant (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 26, 2020

  After drinking several beers, defendant posted (but then soon deleted) a Facebook rant complaining that the parents of a dead baby had not been prosecuted, saying “death to” the DA—with whom defendant had a cordial relationship. Although the statute under which defendant was prosecuted, G.S. § 14-16.7(a), does not include as an element that the ...

