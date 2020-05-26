Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / First Amendment bars consideration of church-related defamation claims (access required)

First Amendment bars consideration of church-related defamation claims (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires May 26, 2020

  The First Amendment prohibits courts from hearing defamation claims when they involve an internal religious dispute regarding ecclesiastical matters, a divided North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of first impression, affirming a ruling in favor of a church’s pastor and music director. Kim and Barry Lippard were members of Diamond Hill Baptist ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo