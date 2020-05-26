Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Defamation Per Se – ‘Supervisor’ – Insufficient Identification (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Defamation Per Se – ‘Supervisor’ – Insufficient Identification (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 26, 2020

  The press and public soon figured out that plaintiff was the “police supervisor” mentioned unfavorably in statements made by the defendant-city and the defendant-police chief; nevertheless, we cannot consider this fact in reviewing plaintiff’s claims that these statements (about plaintiff’s investigation after one of her officers used force incident to an arrest) were defamatory per ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo