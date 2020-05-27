Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 27, 2020

  Plaintiffs’ medical malpractice complaint purports to raise a facial challenge to the constitutionality of N.C. R. Civ. P. 9(j). Pursuant to G.S. § 1-267.1(a1), the trial court should have determined whether plaintiffs’ constitutional challenge was properly “raised” and, if it was, transferred the constitutional question to a three-judge panel in Wake County. We vacate the trial ...

