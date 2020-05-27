Quantcast
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence  – Wrongful Death – Civil Practice – Jurisdiction – State Employees (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 27, 2020

  Where plaintiff alleges that individual state employees’ negligence proximately caused an explosion that killed her decedent, plaintiff can bring this tort action against the employees in their individual capacities in superior court, in addition to her Tort Claims Act proceeding against North Carolina State University in the Industrial Commission. We reverse the superior court’s dismissal of ...

