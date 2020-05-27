Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Trusts & Estates Spousal Allowance – Deficiency – Real Property – Sale Proceeds – Family Agreement (access required)

Trusts & Estates Spousal Allowance – Deficiency – Real Property – Sale Proceeds – Family Agreement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 27, 2020

  Under G.S. § 30-15, a surviving spouse’s year’s allowance comes from the estate’s personal property, not its real property. Nevertheless, when all other debts of the estate have been satisfied, the heirs of an estate may agree to pay the allowance from the proceeds of the sale of the estate’s real property. The superior court acted ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo