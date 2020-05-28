Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Banking – ‘Branch’ must handle mortgage business to trigger meeting rule (access required)

Banking – ‘Branch’ must handle mortgage business to trigger meeting rule (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 28, 2020

Where there is a “branch office” within 200 miles of the borrower’s home, federal regulations require a bank to conduct a face-to-face meeting before initiating foreclosure proceedings. However, that obligation is only triggered where the “branch office” conducts some business related to mortgages. Background This appeal arises from a dispute over whether a bank was required to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo