Home / News / Headlines / New bankruptcy specialists announced (access required)

New bankruptcy specialists announced (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 28, 2020

The North Carolina Bar’s Board of Legal Specialization has announced the names of the attorneys that have received specialist certifications in bankruptcy law. Robert Cox of Charlotte, Michael Martinez of Charlotte, and Patrick Riley of Wilmington were all certified in business bankruptcy law. (Riley had previously been certified in consumer bankruptcy law.) Specialization certifications in all other ...

