Pollard named new executive director of IDS

The North Carolina Commission on Indigent Defense Services has appointed Mary Pollard as the new executive director of the North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services (IDS), the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced on May 28.

Since 2009, Pollard has served as executive director of North Carolina Prisoner Legal Services, Inc., which contracts with IDS to provide inmates with their constitutional right of meaningful access to the courts and represents incarcerated people in both post-conviction proceedings and in civil litigation involving unconstitutional conditions of confinement, the AOC said.

Pollard, who is expected to begin her new role in August, will be replacing Thomas Maher, who had been the executive director of IDS for the past 11 years.

Staff reports