Home / Top Legal News / Illegal eviction fees lead to $8M settlement (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 2, 2020

  Members of three classes of apartment renters who were wrongly charged eviction fees have settled class-action lawsuits against three North Carolina property management companies for just over $8 million, their attorneys report. Scott Harris and Patrick Wallace of Whitfield Bryson in Raleigh and Ed Maginnis and Karl Gwaltney of Raleigh filed the first of the lawsuits ...

