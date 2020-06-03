Quantcast
Beasley delivers message after George Floyd protests (access required)

Beasley delivers message after George Floyd protests (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 3, 2020

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has issued a call for action within the criminal justice system in the midst of ongoing protests against police brutality. “We must develop a plan for accountability in our courts,” Beasley said. “Judges work hard and are committed to serving the public. But even the best judges must ...

