Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Collateral Estoppel – Express & Constructive Trusts – Domestic Relations (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Collateral Estoppel – Express & Constructive Trusts – Domestic Relations (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 3, 2020

In this domestic-relations action, the plaintiff-wife seeks to impose a constructive trust on allegedly marital and divisible assets that she says the defendant-husband secreted and transferred to a trust. Although, in a related action, the Business Court found that plaintiff could not prove claims for fraud, breach of fiduciary duty or constructive fraud in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo