Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice e –  False Pretense – Mother’s Debit Card – Jury Instructions – Doctrine of Recent Possession (access required)

Criminal Practice e –  False Pretense – Mother’s Debit Card – Jury Instructions – Doctrine of Recent Possession (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 3, 2020

Even if the trial court erred in instructing the jury on the doctrine of recent possession, defendant cannot show prejudice because the state presented sufficient evidence showing that defendant acted with the requisite fraudulent intent in obtaining property by false pretense, i.e., the state presented sufficient evidence to allow the jury to find that defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo