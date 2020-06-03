Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 3, 2020

Even though a police confidential informant encouraged defendant to engage in the criminal enterprise of obtaining methadone and exchanging it for assistance with repairing the roof of defendant’s house, defendant’s own testimony revealed that the idea for the enterprise came from a third person who is not alleged to have been working for or affiliated ...

