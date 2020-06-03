Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Expunction – Speeding to Elude Arrest – DWI

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 3, 2020

  Even though defendant was convicted of both felony speeding to elude arrest and driving while impaired arising out of the same incident, since the offense of felony speeding to elude arrest does not necessarily involve impaired driving, defendant is eligible to have his felony speeding to elude arrest conviction expunged. Although the trial court could have, ...

