Criminal Practice – Satellite-Based Monitoring – Constitutional – Warrantless Search (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 3, 2020

Upon reconsideration in light of State v. Grady, ___ N.C. ___, 831 S.E.2d 542 (2019), we again conclude that the findings of the trial court are not sufficient to support a conclusion that the imposition of lifetime satellite-based monitoring (SBM) on defendant constitutes a reasonable warrantless search under the Fourth Amendment. Our decision remains unchanged, and ...

