Administrative / Administrative  – Licensing – Insurance Agent – 'Conviction' – Reporting Requirement – PJC (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 5, 2020

G.S. § 58-2-69(c) required petitioner, as a licensed insurance agent, to report any criminal conviction to the respondent-agency. Since the statute says that a “’conviction’ includes an adjudication of guilt, a plea of guilty, or a plea of nolo contendere,” petitioner was required to inform the agency when a judge found him guilty of simple ...

