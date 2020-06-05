Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Keeping or Maintaining a Vehicle – ‘Keeping’ – Borrowed Car – Single Trip (access required)

Criminal Practice – Keeping or Maintaining a Vehicle – ‘Keeping’ – Borrowed Car – Single Trip (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 5, 2020

The state’s evidence showed that defendant drove a car belonging to his wife and mother-in-law for 20 to 25 minutes, stopped once, and resumed driving before being pulled over for driving without a license. Upon searching defendant, officers found packages of methamphetamine and heroin on his person. This evidence was insufficient to show that defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo