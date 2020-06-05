Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Sentencing – Prior Record Level – Joinable Offense – Plea Agreement – Rescission (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Sentencing – Prior Record Level – Joinable Offense – Plea Agreement – Rescission (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 5, 2020

  In agreeing to plead guilty to second-degree murder, defendant stipulated to sentencing at a prior record level III based on his conviction for armed robbery. However, since the armed robbery was a joinable offense to the murder charge, the trial court erred in sentencing defendant at a prior record level III. Because a term of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo