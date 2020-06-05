Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Auto & Health – MedPay Benefits – Subrogation – Traffic Accident – Hospital Consent Form (access required)

Insurance – Auto & Health – MedPay Benefits – Subrogation – Traffic Accident – Hospital Consent Form (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 5, 2020

  When plaintiff was admitted to the defendant-hospital’s emergency room after a traffic accident, she signed a consent form, which included an assignment-of-benefits clause assigning “all health and liability insurance benefits” to the hospital. Pursuant to this clause, the hospital was entitled to seek the medical expenses benefits provided by plaintiff’s auto insurance policy. The combination of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo