Tort/Negligence  – Premises Liability – Trip & Fall – College Bleachers – Notice – Proximate Cause – Spoliation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 5, 2020

After falling down the defendant-college’s 1934-era wooden bleachers, plaintiff’s serious injuries prevented her from identifying the exact board on which her foot caught. Nevertheless, plaintiff’s evidence tends to show that the college failed to maintain or inspect the wooden bleachers constructed over 80 years ago and used regularly for sporting events and that the wooden ...

