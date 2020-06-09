Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney disbarred (access required)

Charlotte attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan June 9, 2020

Attorney: Kristin Harmon Lang Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1994 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on May 27 Background: Lang misappropriated at least $10,860 of entrusted funds from her trust account. She surrendered her law license voluntarily, acknowledging that the facts upon which the state bar’s investigation was based are true, and if disciplinary charges were predicated on the misconduct ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo