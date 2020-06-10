Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / N.C. has jurisdiction over man who didn’t know his ex moved there (access required)

N.C. has jurisdiction over man who didn’t know his ex moved there (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires June 10, 2020

  A family court properly exercised personal jurisdiction over a man who called his ex-girlfriend’s cellphone at least 28 times, not realizing that she’d moved to North Carolina, the state’s Court of Appeals has ruled. Marisa Mucha and Logan Wagner were in a relationship that ended in December 2017, after which Mucha at least twice asked Wagner ...

