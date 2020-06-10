Quantcast
State judges can't break the ICE holds (access required)

State judges can’t break the ICE holds (access required)

By: David Donovan June 10, 2020

  State judges don’t have the power to order the release of detainees being held by local law enforcement pursuant to an agreement with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the North Carolina Supreme Court has unanimously ruled. Luis Lopez and Carlos Chavez were arrested in Mecklenburg County in 2017. At the time, the sheriff’s office had ...

