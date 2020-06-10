Quantcast
Workers’ Compensation –   Timely Notice – Actual Notice – Slip & Fall (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 10, 2020

Defendants argue that plaintiff failed to give them timely written notice of his workers’ compensation claim; however, defendants had timely actual notice because plaintiff told his manager about his slip and fall three days after it happened, once both of them were back at work. We affirm the Industrial Commission’s award of benefits. Plaintiff’s recorded statement said ...

