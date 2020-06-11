Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Juvenile – Constitutional – Self-Incrimination – Judge’s Colloquy (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 11, 2020

Even though there is no statutorily mandated procedure for a trial judge to advise a juvenile of his rights, including the privilege against self-incrimination, G.S. § 7B-2405 requires, at the very least, some colloquy between the trial court and the juvenile to ensure the juvenile understands his right against self-incrimination before he chooses to testify ...

