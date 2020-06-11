Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody & Visitation – Contempt Order (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 11, 2020

  The trial court’s contempt order applies to a three-week period, and its findings of fact are not supported by evidence of the plaintiff-mother’s conduct during that period. Moreover, it was inappropriate for the trial court to bring the parties’ teenagers before the court and threaten to place them in juvenile detention if they did not ...

