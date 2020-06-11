Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Initial Disposition Order – Ambiguity (access required)

Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Initial Disposition Order – Ambiguity (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 11, 2020

Because the trial court’s “permanent plan” refers only to the child’s mother, this initial disposition order is ambiguous as to the respondent-father. We vacate the order and remand for a new dispositional hearing. The order does mention respondent. For example, it says he shall not have visitation with the child, “Betty”, and shall complete a drug screen. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo