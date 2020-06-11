Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Municipal / Municipal –  Public Utilities – Real Property – Impact Fees (access required)

Municipal –  Public Utilities – Real Property – Impact Fees (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 11, 2020

Where the charter of the Greenville Utilities Commission empowers GUC to charge for contemporaneous use of its water and sewer systems, the charter does not contemplate charges for future services. Therefore, the charter did not authorize GUC to charge the plaintiff-developers impact fees for future services. We reverse summary judgment for defendant. Kidd Construction Group, LLC v. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo