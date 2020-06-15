Quantcast
Racial Justice Act’s repeal can’t be applied retroactively (access required)

By: David Donovan June 15, 2020

  Death row inmates who sought to have their sentences reduced under the state’s Racial Justice Act before the law was repealed in 2013 may continue to argue their cases, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, holding that lawmakers’ attempts to apply the repeal retroactively violated the state and federal constitutions. An all-white Iredell County jury ...

