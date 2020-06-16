Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Bankruptcy – IRS’s offset right trumps debtor’s right to receive tax overpayment (access required)

Bankruptcy – IRS’s offset right trumps debtor’s right to receive tax overpayment (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 16, 2020

The case of first impression held that despite a bankruptcy code section providing that exempt property cannot be used to satisfy a debtor’s prepetition debts, the tax code makes clear the government’s right to set-off a tax overpayment against a taxpayer’s preexisting tax liabilities extends to an overpayment due to a debtor. Background This case requires the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo