Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Employment Law – No basis found for award of punitive damages in harassment case (access required)

Employment Law – No basis found for award of punitive damages in harassment case (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 16, 2020

Although AutoZone remained liable for compensatory damages awarded to a former employee because of sexual harassment by a co-worker, the punitive damages award was vacated because there was insufficient evidence his managers engaged in intentionally discriminatory practices themselves with malice or reckless indifference, as required under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ...

