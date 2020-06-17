Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / No minimum contacts needed to terminate parental rights (access required)

No minimum contacts needed to terminate parental rights (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires June 17, 2020

  A parent doesn’t need to have any minimum contacts with the state of North Carolina in order to establish personal jurisdiction for purposes of termination of parental rights proceedings, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled in a case of first impression. Twin sisters were born in South Carolina in August 2004 to parents who married ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo