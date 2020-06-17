Quantcast
Raleigh attorney disbarred after guilty plea (access required)

By: David Donovan June 17, 2020

Attorney: Peter Stanley Coleman Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 1997 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on June 4 Background: Coleman misappropriated in excess of $60,000 of entrusted funds and forged the signature of a notary public on numerous jurats filed with the registers of deeds in several counties. On June 4, Coleman pleaded guilty to one count each of felony ...

