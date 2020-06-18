Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Pleadings – Misdemeanor Statement of Charges – Warrant Amendment – Property Owner’s Name (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 18, 2020

  Upon defendant’s appeal to superior court from his district court convictions for injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny, the prosecutor could amend the warrant by filing a statement of charges form to correct the name of the property owner. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which vacated defendant’s convictions. After an incident at a truck ...

