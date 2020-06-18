Quantcast
Supreme Court OK’s class action for mooted claim (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires June 18, 2020

A hospital patient who claims that he and other patients were waylaid with excessive bills can keep on pursuing certification for a class action lawsuit against the hospital even though his case became moot before he had a fair opportunity to pursue class certification, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled in a case of ...

