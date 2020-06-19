Caldwell Co. court employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Caldwell County court employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts reported on June 18. All court employees in the courthouse have been tested as a precaution.

“The courthouse has been sanitized and remains open for business at this time,” Caldwell County Clerk of Superior Court Angela Kidd said in the AOC’s statement. “All recommendations and guidelines provided by the Caldwell County Health Department and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are being followed to protect the public and staff.”

Staff reports