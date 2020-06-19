Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / COVID-19 / N.C. to test all prison inmates, staff members (access required)

N.C. to test all prison inmates, staff members (access required)

By: Associated Press June 19, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina prison officials released a plan On June 18 to test all of its inmates and staff members for the coronavirus, following a court mandate ordering the state to release a proposal for universal testing by June 22. It will take at least 60 days to perform COVID-19 tests for all 31,200 offenders, Todd Ishee ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo