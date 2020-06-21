Quantcast
Administrative Attorney's Fees – Licensing Board – Disciplinary Action – Substantial Justification (access required)

Administrative Attorney’s Fees – Licensing Board – Disciplinary Action – Substantial Justification (access required)

June 21, 2020

  Although we conclude that G.S. § 6-19.1(a) would allow an award of attorney’s fees to a licensee who is brought before a licensing board for a disciplinary action, since the board’s action in this case was substantially justified, the superior court should not have awarded fees to petitioners. We modify and affirm the Court of Appeals’ ...

