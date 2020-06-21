Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Constitutional – Due Process – Personal Jurisdiction – Status Exception – Termination of Parental Rights – First Impression

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter June 21, 2020

  North Carolina’s courts can terminate the parental rights of a parent who lacks minimum contacts with the state, pursuant to the status exception to the minimum contacts requirement for personal jurisdiction in termination of parental rights proceedings. We affirm the trial court’s denial of the respondent-father’s motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction. Respondent is a ...

