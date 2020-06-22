Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Raleigh attorney reprimanded (access required)

Raleigh attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan June 22, 2020

Attorney: Anton M. Lebedev Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 2014 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 18 Background: Lebedev represented a client in several cases across multiple counties. On more than one occasion during the course of the representation, Lebedev asserted a position for which there was no good faith basis in fact or law. These included asking a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo