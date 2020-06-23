Emergency directives extended another 30 days

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has issued an order that extends the effect of previously-issued emergency directives necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic for at least another 30 days.

The orders, issued on June 20, mean that jury trials will continue to be postponed, and prescribed social distancing measures will remain in effect, through at least July 20.

Beasley also issued a new directive allowing additional time for clerks of superior court to schedule summary ejectment proceedings.

Staff reports