Jury awards $6M to family of man killed in tractor-trailer crash (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 23, 2020

  The family of a man who died after a tractor-trailer crashed into his van has secured a $6 million wrongful death verdict against the at-fault driver and his employer, the family’s attorney reports. Wade Byrd of Fayetteville and Curtis Osborne of Charlotte report that the victim, Sammie Pendergrass, was heading east on U.S. 74 in Anson ...

