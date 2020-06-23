Quantcast
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Sylva attorney reprimanded (access required)

Sylva attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan June 23, 2020

Attorney: Kris V. Williams Location: Sylva Bar membership: Member since 2001 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 18 Background: Williams entered into a business transaction with a client in which he solicited and accepted a $40,000 loan without advising the client in writing of the desirability of seeking independent legal counsel, giving the client reasonable opportunity to seek such counsel, ...

