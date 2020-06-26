Quantcast
Constitutional – Charleston tour guide licensing scheme is unconstitutional (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 26, 2020

Tour guides in Charleston, South Carolina, are no longer required to pass a written examination, acquire a valid business license that must be renewed annually and pay fees before they can provide tours. The ordinance was struck down on First Amendment grounds because the city failed to consider less intrusive means available to protect its ...

