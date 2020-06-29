Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Ethics committee to weigh proposals for anti-discrimination language (access required)

Ethics committee to weigh proposals for anti-discrimination language (access required)

By: David Donovan June 29, 2020

  The Ethics Committee of the North Carolina Bar is preparing to discuss three proposals that would add anti-discrimination language to the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct. During a special meeting of the ethics committee on June 26 that was livestreamed via YouTube, the committee expressed overwhelming support in principle for the move but debated whether such ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo