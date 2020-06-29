Quantcast
By: David Donovan June 29, 2020

Attorney: Steven J. Allen Location: Hendersonville Bar membership: Member since 2006 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on June 22 Background: Allen entered into a sexual relationship with a client after he began representing her in a child custody case in 2018. During this time Allen cohabitated with the client and regularly interacted with ...

