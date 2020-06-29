Quantcast
State of Judiciary Address offers vision of branch's future

By: David Donovan June 29, 2020

  It can be hard at times to find anything nice to say about the year 2020, but North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley sounded an optimistic note while delivering a socially distanced State of the Judiciary Address, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing protests against racial bias in the criminal justice system offered ...

