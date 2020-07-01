Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / 4th Circuit frees tour guides from licensing requirements (access required)

4th Circuit frees tour guides from licensing requirements (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires July 1, 2020

The 4th U.S. Court of Appeals has struck down the city of Charleston, South Carolina’s tour guide licensing ordinance, finding that while the city has a significant interest in protecting the tourism industry, the ordinance was an unconstitutional restriction of tour guides’ First Amendment right to free speech. The city enacted the ordinance, which prohibits unlicensed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo