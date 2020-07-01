Additional emergency orders extended

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has issued more orders that will extend the effect of previously-issued emergency directives necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic for at least another 30 days.

On June 29 Beasley extended a set of emergency orders that continue to allow increased use of technology and seek to limit foot traffic in courthouses, including directives that allow increased use of teleconferencing for remote court hearings, waive notary requirements for court filings, and allow certain documents to be served on another party or attorney by email.

The latest orders are in addition to ones issued on June 20 instructing that jury trials will continue to be postponed, and prescribed social distancing measures will remain in effect, through at least July 20. That same day, Beasley also issued a new directive allowing additional time for clerks of superior court to schedule summary ejectment proceedings.

Staff reports